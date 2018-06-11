Scottish Defence League to stage demo in Glasgow city centre

Have your say

The Scottish Defence League (SDL) has announced plans to stage a demonstration in Glasgow’s George Square next month.

The far-right group has organised the event in response to alleged “grooming gangs” in the city.

A post on the SDL Facebook page states that the group will hold a pro-free speech demo in George Square on 21 July.

The statement on the page reads: “The police must deal with Glasgow’s grooming gangs and people must be free to speak about and highlight the issue. Join us to demand that the police take tougher action. Stop the police and council coverup. Protect our children.”

Unite Against Fascism has organised a counter-protest, accusing the SDL of capitalising on controversy over the arrest of former EDL co-founder Tommy Robinson.

Robinson was jailed for contempt of court after he used social media to broadcast details of a trial which is subject to blanket reporting restrictions.

A protest in London against his sentence took place on Saturday afternoon. Supporters attending the demonstration chanted “Free Tommy Robinson” and hurled missiles and smoke bombs at police.

Five officers were left injured following the protest.