ScotRail apologises for Glasgow Central station disruption

ScotRail have apologised to rail passengers following major disruption to train services to and from Glasgow Central station over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Saturday night revellers were left stranded and scrambling to find alternative modes of transport after all trains leaving Central were cancelled.

Disruption started on Saturday evening after problems with overhead wires caused delays. The decision was then taken to close the station at around 10pm.

On Sunday afternoon, ScotRail apologised to passengers in a statement on their website, which read: “Severe damage to the overhead wires caused disruption to services to and from Glasgow Central High Level station last night and this morning.

“We’re sorry if your journey was affected by this disruption. Our teams worked as quickly as possible to get trains back to normal.”

Services to and from Glasgow Central station were cancelled. Picture: John Devlin

It continued: “We are now running a near normal service in and out of Glasgow Central, however services on some routes will wind down from this afternoon/early evening to allow for essential repairs to be carried out.

“After that, limited alternative transport will be available.”

Passengers have been advised to check their journey and altnernative travel options via ScotRail’s Twitter feed or website.