Sauchiehall Street fire: What we know so far

Firefighters are still tackling a massive blaze that has brought Sauchiehall Street, one of Glasow’s busiest pedestrian thoroughfares, to a virtual standstill.

Witnesses have described seeing smoke from the blaze from miles around, as firefighters get it under control.

Here is what we know so far.

Where did it start?

Despite initial reports that the fire had started in the Holland and Barratt health shop, it now seems to be common consensus that the blaze started above Victoria’s nightclub.

How bad is the fire?

Given the amount of fire appliances on the scene (at least 15, according to our reporter on the scene) and the height of the plume of smoke across the city, it is safe to assume the fire is substantial.

READ MORE: Massive fire breaks out in Sauchiehall Street

The amount of damage to buildings will likely not become clear for a number of days.

Is it under control?

The scene in Glasgow city centre where firefighters are tackling a large blaze on Sauchiehall Street. Pic: PA Wire

Around 120 firefighters are currently working to control the blaze, but the fire is not quite entirely under control. It’s understood fire crews were also spotted gaining entry to the nearby Pavilion Theatre. Iain Gordon, general manager of the theatre, said: “It’s getting worse, the flames are leaping out of the top now. “Everybody is out of the area, they have all been evacuated.

Is there any danger to the public?

As the fire spreads, more buildings will be evacuated in Sauchiehall Street and possibly beyond, meaning there will hopefully be minimal danger to the public.

However, firefighters at the scene were quoted as saying to the public and reporters to move downwind of the fire, as the smoke that is billowing throughout the city could be contaminated with asbestos from the buildings.

Is anyone injured?

Police say that there are no fatalities and it seems that there are no injuries so far.

A number of buildings nearby have been evacuated, not just due to the fire but because of a continued danger to health due to possible smoke inhalation.

READ MORE: Watch as huge blaze breaks out

Emergency services at the scene could be seen wearing face masks.

Is the street closed?

Yes. Sauchiehall Street remains closed off as the fire is still burning and possibly spreading. West Nile Street is now also closed from Killermont Street to Bath Street.