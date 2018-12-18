Rush hour misery after bus crashes through garden wall in Glasgow

Have your say

A bus has crashed through a garden wall in Glasgow after colliding with another vehicle.

The incident, which took place on Paisley Road West, opposite Cardonald Parish Church, was reported to police at around 3.40pm this afternoon.

Images shared across social media show a First Group bus in a garden having careered through a wall and hedge.

It is understood the bus collided with another vehicle before crashing into the wall.

Police have said no injuries have been reported and inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The road was closed in both directions for a time while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Glasgow City Council said: “Due to a Road Traffic Incident, Paisley Road West is closed to all traffic in both directions at its junction with Tweedsmuir Road.

“Road users are advised to avoid this area and note that the above closure may be in place for the duration of tonight’s PM peak period.”

Confirming the incdient, a Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a report of a bus colliding with a garden wall on Paisley Road West near to the junction with Cardonald Place at around 3.40pm.”