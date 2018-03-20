Robison apologises over infected water scare at Glasgow hospitals

Health Secretary Shona Robison has apologised to patients and families affected by testing for bacteria in the water supply at two Glasgow hospitals.

Four children are now receiving treatment for infections, which may be linked to the water supply at the Royal Hospital for Children (RHC).

Health Secretary Shona Robison. Picture: Greg Macvean

Testing has also been extended to four wards at the neighbouring Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH).

Ms Robison told MSPs “appropriate precautionary measures” were being taken by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to protect patients.

The issue emerged on Friday, but Scottish Labour MSP Anas Sarwar said parents had told him it had been ongoing for almost three weeks.

It has resulted in the inability of young cancer patients to bathe properly, with some taking taxis to other sites to use facilities, he said.

Mr Sarwar added: “The news of contamination of the water supply in the cancer ward at the children’s hospital in Glasgow has caused understandable worry and concern for parents of very sick children.

“Parents who tell me they learned more about the problem from a newspaper than any communication from the health board.

“They also tell me this issue has been running for three weeks but has only come into the public domain in the last few days.”

Ms Robison said she had first been made aware of the matter on 11 March, with Scottish Government officials informed prior to that.

“I absolutely understand the worry and concern of parents,” she said.

“I have been assured by the health board that they have indeed been keeping parents informed.

“Of course I would apologise to the parents and the children for the inconvenience that they have experienced, but I am sure everyone would understand the most important thing here is safety, and if the shower heads and taps are being tested and investigated then that has to take its course.

“These are complex issues and they need to be fully, fully investigated, this bacteria is very, very rare indeed.

“Absolutely everything has been done to get to the bottom of this.”

The flagship Royal Hospital for Children, which sits adjacent to QEUH, launched an investigation last week after micro-organisms were discovered in the water supply.

Bacteria such as that which is discovered can be damaging for patients who have ‘compromised’ immunity, and three children were treated last week for infections, though it is not known as yet whether the bacteria is the cause.

READ MORE: Bacteria found in water at Glasgow children’s hospital

A fourth child has shown symptoms of infection that could be linked to the bacteria and has now been readmitted to the Royal Hospital for Children.

Four wards which are home to the most compromised children are now subject to testing for infection and stricter infection control measures, Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board announced today.

A spokesman confirmed that hospital staff are working alongside experts from Health Protection Scotland, Scottish Water, and Health Facilities Scotland.

READ MORE: NHS Lothian only Health Board not providing free wi-fi

He added: “A series of infection control measures were introduced to the affected RHC wards at the weekend and water filters are set to be installed.

“As a result, it is hoped that the full water supply will return to normal within 48 hours after appropriate testing has been carried out and it is anticipated this will be mirrored at the QEUH.”