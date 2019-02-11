Renfrewshire family tell of concern over missing man, 71

The family of a 71-year-old man who has been missing for more than three weeks say they are extremely concerned for his wellbeing.

Allan Burns, from Kilbarchan in Renfrewshire, was last seen on the afternoon of Friday January 18, when he was walking on a cycle path towards Lochwinnoch.

His relatives made a public appeal for information on Monday.

In a statement, they said: “Our dad, Allan Burns, went missing on the 18th January this year and was last seen just past Castle Semple in Lochwinnoch around 5pm.

“As a family we are struggling to cope and are extremely concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

“This is completely out of character for him and we urge anyone with any information whatsoever to come forward.

“We would like to thank the police and the local community for all their efforts in the search for Allan.”

Mr Burns is around 5ft 8ins, of slim build and clean-shaven with short, grey hair and green eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey tammy hat, a khaki green waterproof jacket with tartan lining, dark blue jeans, grey walking boots and a maroon and grey striped scarf.

Inspector Laura Hamill, of Renfrew police office, is leading the search for Mr Burns, who has dementia.

She said: “We are continuing to ask those residents who live in or around the Lochwinnoch area to check their gardens, sheds and any outbuildings to make sure Allan has not taken shelter within.

“Although our searches are focussed in the areas where Allan was last seen, we would ask people living in the surrounding area contact us if they have any information to assist in our inquiries.

“We would like to thank the public for the assistance they have given us so far and we welcome any information that may help to find Allan.”