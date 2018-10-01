Rangers icon Nacho Novo cleared of driving offence on technicality

A driving charge against Rangers legend Nacho Novo was dropped after he enlisted the help of the loophole lawyer that previously got Aiden McGeady cleared.

Novo, 39, was due to appear in the dock at Paisley’s Justice of the Peace Court today to face a charge of stopping in a controlled area.

READ MORE: Nacho Novo opens up on struggles with depression

But the case was dropped by prosecutors, meaning Novo did not have to appear in the dock, after his lawyer Terry Gallanagh successfully argued prosecutors had bungled the case.

Mr Gallanagh claimed prosecutors had not served paperwork on time - the same as in the speeding case against David Beckham last week - leading to Novo being cleared.

READ MORE: Video: Rangers hero Nacho Novo confronts Celtic fan after vile abuse

McGeady was convicted of speeding at Glasgow District Court in April 2010 after police said he was driving his £55,000 Audi Q7 at 54mph in a 30mph zone in Carmunnock Road, Glasgow, in 2009.

But Mr Gallanagh appealed, saying the speed gun hadn’t been properly calibrated and arguing the stretch of road McGeady was travelling on had no clear speed restriction markings, leading to the conviction being overturned.