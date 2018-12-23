Probe launched after man dies at Clydebank Police Station

An investigation has been launched into the death of a man in police custody in Clydebank in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to Clydebank Police Office at 03:30 after reports the 24-year-old had “become unwell,” but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said the death was being treated as unexplained, adding inquiries are ongoing and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

She said: “Around 3.30am on Sunday 23 December 2018, a 24 year old man became unwell whilst in custody at Clydebank Police Station. Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead.”

“A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death, which officers are treating as unexplained at this time.

“As is normal procedure in these circumstances, the incident will be reported to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC).”

It comes just days after a similar investigation was launched in Edinburgh, where a 32-year-old man died in his cell at St Leonard’s Police Station on December 11.