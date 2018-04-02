Popular Hyndland Station cat says goodbye to Glasgow

A cat which has become the unofficial mascot for a train station in Glasgow’s west end has said goodbye to the city after it was revealed his owners have decided to move to the countryside.

Hermes the Hyndland Station Cat posted the news on the Twitter account set up in his name, writing that his “house humans” had decided to move to the Scottish countryside, and that he had “decided to go with them”.

The black and white feline, who has become something of a local celebrity, added that he will “miss the station and the hospital” as well as all of “the friends he had made both there and on Twitter”, before signing off with “lots of love and purrs, Hermes”.

The cat, who is hugely popular with station users and with people who see him on the grounds of the nearby Gartnaval Hospital, has received over 600 likes for his post with many posting that they will be sad to seem him go.