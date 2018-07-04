Police search for suspect over attempted Glasgow murder

Police have issued a description of a suspect they are hunting after an attempted murder in Glasgow left a man in critical condition.

The 57-year-old suffered serious injuries when he was attacked on Hope Street at Cowcaddens Road about 12:20am on Sunday.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, but was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a critical condition.

Detectives have now released a description of the suspect and a woman believed to have been in his company. They are urging anyone with information to contact them.

The suspect is a white man aged in his mid-20s, around 6ft, of stocky build, with short dark hair and stubble.

He was wearing a white open-collar shirt with a pattern, dark knee-length shorts and Converse-style trainers.

The man was with a white woman in her mid-20s, of slim build, with long blonde hair and wearing a thigh-length dress, a denim jacket, a black bum bag worn to the front and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp said: “The victim remains in a critical condition in hospital and we’re continuing to appeal for the public’s help as part of our investigation.

“I’d urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident, who recognises the descriptions of the man and woman, or any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and have dashcam footage to contact us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.

“If the man and woman see this appeal, I’d also urge them to get in touch and assist us in establishing the full circumstances surrounding this man’s injuries.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.