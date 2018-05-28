Police return to scene of Scotstoun shooting

A man who was shot at as he sat in a car outside a block of flats was the victim of a targeted attack, police have said.

The 27-year-old man was in his parked car in Kingsway Court in the Scotstoun area of Glasgow when he was targeted on Sunday May 20.

Police said another car pulled up beside him around 6.30pm when the occupants “discharged a firearm”.

It narrowly missed the victim who drove a short distance before crashing. The man was uninjured and the suspects made off from the scene.

Officers returned to the area on Sunday to speak to members of the public in an effort to gather information.

Detective Inspector John Morrison said: “We believe the attack was specifically targeted at the victim and the aim of this operation was to speak to members of the public who perhaps use this route on a regular basis, around this particular time, in the hope that they remember something which could assist our inquiries.

“We have spoken to more than 40 people and have received positive feedback.

“This information is now being assessed by officers on the inquiry team, with any relevant lines of inquiry being followed up.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.