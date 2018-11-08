Police investigating suspicious death in Glasgow’s southside

The death of a man found seriously injured in Glasgow is being treated as suspicious by police.

Officers were called to the scene in Greenview Street in the Shawlands area of the city at about 11.20pm on Wednesday.

The man, 30, was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died a short time later.

A post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death, however police are treating it as suspicious in the meantime.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.