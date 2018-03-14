Police hunt killer after he absconds from prison

A violent prisoner has absconded from jail, sparking a police hunt.

Anthony McGinley, 33, had been on home leave from HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee but officers are now appealing for information on his whereabouts.

He was handed a nine-year-sentence for culpable homicide in 2012.

Police said he is “known to be violent” and should not be approached, with the public urged to call 101 if seen.

McGinley is 5ft 9ins with an average build, dark brown hair and green eyes.

He is believed to have connections in Hamilton and the Castlemilk area of Glasgow.

