Police hunt driver after man hit by car in attempted murder in Glasgow

Police are hunting a driver who tried to kill a man by hitting him with a car, knocking him over a fence into a park.

The 32-year-old man was walking along Muiryfauld Drive next to Tollcross Park in Glasgow when a dark-coloured car was deliberately driven at him at about 10.35am on Boxing Day.

The victim was knocked over the perimeter fence of the park and the vehicle drove off at speed along Drumover Drive onto Tollcross Road.

An ambulance took the victim to Glasgow Royal Infirmary where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Cheryl Kelly, from Shettleston CID, said: “The area was busy with pedestrians and motorists at the time of the incident, and I would urge anyone who witnessed what happened to please get in touch.

“You may have been within the park at the time, or noticed a dark-coloured car driving at speed, if you noticed anything at all suspicious then please come forward.

“I would also urge any motorists with dashcams who were in the area to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shettleston CID via 101, quoting incident number 1434 of Wednesday December 26 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.