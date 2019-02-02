Police hunt armed beer thief who threatened Glasgow shop workers

Have your say

Police are hunting for a knifeman who held up shop, stealing cash and a 24-pack of Budweiser beer.

The robbery happened in Glasgow’s Castlemilk area on Thursday evening.

A man entered the 101 store at Castlemilk Arcade and threatened two workers with a knife.

He fled with a two-figure sum and the pack of beer.

The suspect is described as white and of stocky build.

He wore a grey tracksuit top with the hood up, a black beanie-style hat, grey jogging bottoms with black socks over them, and white trainers.

Detective Constable Mark McCallum said: “I would like to speak to anyone who noticed a man matching the above description carrying a 24-pack of Budweiser beer in the area to come forward, as well as asking motorists with dash-cams who were in the vicinity of Castlemilk Drive to check their footage, in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our investigation.”