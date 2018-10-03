Police continue to appeal for information to trace missing Wishaw man

Police officers at the Lanarkshire Division are continuing enquiries and appealing for information from the public to trace a 25 year old man.

Alan Jeffrey, from Wishaw, was last seen on Sunday 10 June in Tenerife, Spain, whilst on holiday with his girlfriend. He was due to return home with his girlfriend that day however he said that he was going to continue his holiday with some friends. His girlfriend then returned home by herself.

Alan’s family have had no contact with him since then, and reported him missing to Police Scotland on 26 June.

Alan is described as white, around 5ft 9 inches to 5ft 10 inches, of stocky build with short, receding brown hair. There is no description of his clothing that he was wearing when last seen.

Inspector Keith Campbell said: “Whilst it may seem an unusual move for police in Scotland to be investigating a person missing in Spain, we are liaising with Spanish authorities and Europol with our enquiry.

“All of Alan’s family, friends and associates are here in Scotland and he was reported missing here. A number of officers have been working on this enquiry for some time however it has been challenging as we haven’t received much information so far, and this is why we are now appealing to the public for their help.

“Given the passage of time and with some of the information we have received, we cannot rule out that some harm may have come to Alan. He may have decided himself not to return home, however it is very unusual for him not to be in touch with his family for such a long period of time. We do know that the he had intimated he was planning to travel to Marbella with some friends however he has not been heard from since. We remain focused on tracing him safe and well.

“If Alan himself is reading this appeal, please get in touch with your family as they are very concerned.

“I would ask anyone who may have information in relation to this enquiry to contact police via 101.”

