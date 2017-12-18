Police chief ‘quitting to avoid crime probe’

A senior police officer at the centre of a crime and misconduct inquiry is reportedly set to quit this week with a six-figure sum.

According to a national newspaper, Superintendent Kirk Kinnell, 50, the head of Scotland’s armed police, is to avoid an investigation when he retires after 30 years’ service with a pay-off of up to £230,000 and a £38,000 annual pension.

However, he still faces allegations of criminal conduct which may be assessed by his former colleagues.

It has also been reported that the outcome of that inquiry will not affect the officer’s service history or his lump sum and full pension.

Tory shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr has criticised the development, saying it “simply beggars belief”.

The reports come as the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) carries out an investigation into a claim that the force’s firing range was used for unauthorised purposes.

Mr Kerr said: “There will be serious questions for the force and the Scottish Government to answer if this PIRC investigation is not concluded.

“This isn’t something that can be brushed under the carpet. It’s vital the authorities get to the bottom of this in a fully transparent manner.

“The public have a right to know what happened and what action will be taken.”

It emerged last week that Police Scotland had commissioned an inspection of its firearms ranges amid claims that they have been used illegally.

Mr Kinnell and Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins were among officers suspended last month for allegedly using a firing range at Jackton, East Kilbride, for unauthorised purposes.

It has also been claimed that members of the Scottish Police Authority board were allowed to shoot weapons at the range, which should only be used in controlled circumstances by authorised officers.

In an update to the SPA, Deputy Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said an assurance inspection would be carried out by the College of Policing for England and Wales.

The report states: “Police Scotland will cooperate fully with the College of Policing to ensure the assurance inspection is undertaken in an efficient and timeous manner.”

The PIRC is also currently looking at a number of anonymous allegations of criminality against serving officers. The officers involved have denied any wrongdoing.

A PIRC spokesman said: “The investigation into allegations of criminality against officers is progressing. It would not be appropriate to comment further.”