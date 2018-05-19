Pensioner dies in collision at Larkhall railway station

A 78-year-old man has died after his car crashed down a railway embankment and onto a train station platform.

The accident happened at Larkhall train station in South Lanarkshire at about 2.40pm on Friday.

The man was driving along the nearby King Street in a black Vauxhall Corsa which then crossed Caledonian Road, collided with a fence and carried on down the embankment to the platform below.

He was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General Hospital, but later died.

Sergeant John Tait, of the Motherwell road policing unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who was in the area yesterday who either witnessed the collision, or saw a black Vauxhall Corsa on King Street prior to the collision.

“We would also ask anyone with any dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.”