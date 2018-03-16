Pedestrian seriously hurt after being struck by a lorry in Glasgow

Have your say

A man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a lorry in Glasgow city centre.

The incident on St Vincent Street happened at 8.20am on Friday, sparking road closures between Pitt Street and Elmbank Street.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “At around 8.20am, police were called to a report of a man being struck by a truck on the corner of Holland Street and St Vincent Street.

“Emergency services are in attendance and St Vincent Street is currently closed between Pitt Street and Elmbank Street.”