Part of M8 closed after multi-vehicle crash

A stretch of the M8 in Glasgow has completely closed after a multi-vehicle crash.

All emergency services including police and ambulance are at the scene of the collision, which happened westbound at Junction 26 Hillington just before midday.

Motorists are being advised to expect lengthy delays on approach.

Reports on social media suggest queues are also beginning to build eastbound.

UPDATE: As of 12.30pm, lanes 2 and 3 are now open to traffic.