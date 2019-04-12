One-year-old who fell from flat window and died, named

A one-year-old girl who died after falling from the window of a third floor flat has been named.

Lexi Bergene fell from a tenement window on Dumbarton Road in Clydebank at around 2.10pm on Wednesday 10 April.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the incident were continuing but there were no suspicious circumstances.

An earlier statement said the police are seeking neighbours or passersby who saw Lexi at the window in the moments before she fell.

Detective Inspector Steve Martin from the Family Protection Unit based at Clydebank said: “The little girl’s family have been left devastated by the loss of their child and we are investigating the circumstances surrounding what happened.”

