One teenager stabbed and another injured after ‘large-scale’ disturbance in Glasgow park

Have your say

Two 16-year-old boys have been taken to hospital - one with a stab wound - after a “large-scale disturbance” at a Glasgow park.

The alarm was raised about an ongoing incident in Clarkston at about 7.45pm on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland helicopter was deployed to the scene.

The force said the second 16-year-old was being treated for a head injury at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Detective Sergeant Gordon Walker said: “Our investigation is at an early stage to establish more information on those involved in this disturbance, and officers are currently carrying out enquiries in the area to gather more details on the incident.”

The incident took place on the day pupils across Scotland received their exam results.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Read more: Fall in exam pass rates sparks anger over education cuts