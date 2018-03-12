New Travelodge hotels to open in Glasgow and Stirling

Have your say

Two new Travelodge hotels are to be opened in Scotland, creating dozens of jobs.

The new Glasgow Travelodge will be located adjacent to the new Queen Elizabeth University Hospital which has the largest hospital campus in western Europe. Company leaders said the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Travelodge would be a new-build, 60-room hotel with a bar café and on-site car-parking.

The new Stirling Travelodge will be located within walking distance of Stirling Castle and train station. It will have 74 rooms.

Both will create 50 new jobs and represent an investment of £11 million.

The group expects to open 20 new hotels across the United Kingdom in 2018, creating 550 jobs.

Chief executive Peter Gowers said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates Travelodge’s continued investment in the UK.”