National park to look at plans to rebuild fire-hit Cameron House Hotel

Plans have been lodged to rebuild one of Scotland’s most famous hotels nearly a year after much of the interior was destroyed in a fatal fire.

Cameron House Hotel was devastated by the fire in December last year, which claimed the lives of two guests and gutted the inside of the 18th century building.

The owners of Cameron House Hotel in the Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park have since submitted a formal application to carry out restoration work on the building.

A planning application submitted to the national park’s planning department last month sets out in 95 documents the full extent of the works which are required at the loch side hotel.

It includes the retention and restoration of the façade and the construction of a new internal frame within the building.

The plans also feature recladding, new dormer windows and roof terraces, and the demolition and rebuilding of walls.

The proposal states: “Partial downtakings, reinstatement, extensions and alterations to fire damaged hotel and landscaping within the hotel grounds.”

It is almost a year since the blaze at the hotel which claimed the lives of Richard Dyson and Simon Midgley from London on 18 December – with over 200 people evacuated and three others injured.

The hotel has been closed since, and was only handed back to its owners in July.

It is thought the inferno was started by a Christmas tree in the foyer catching fire, however enquiries into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.

The hotel, which was purchased by American firm KSL Capital Partners in 2015, was rebuilt after a previous fire in 1865.

Two applications have been required – one for detailed planning permission and another for listed building consent. Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park Authority’s planning department is now considering both applications, with a decision expected by Christmas.

A supporting statement lodged with the application, by Lichfields planning and heritage consultants, said: “Clearance and salvage works, including the installation of a façade retention scheme are underway on site at Cameron House.

“The applications for planning permission and listed building consent, which are the subject of this statement, seek permission to re-instate the historic building, which will ultimately help bring this world-class hotel back into use.

“Since the fire in December 2017, the project team has worked to establish the extent of work required to reinstate Cameron House and to bring the resort back into operation.

“Background studies have been completed to assess the damage to the building, from both a structural and heritage perspective, to inform the structural strategy and design proposals.”