Mobile phone footage appeal issued after man attacked at TRNSMT festival

Police have appealed for mobile phone footage from music fans after a man was seriously assaulted at the TRNSMT festival

The 38-year-old victim was hit in the face after intervening in a dispute between a man and two young women in the Smirnoff House DJ area at about 5.50pm at the Glasgow event on Saturday.

He was treated by first aid staff at the site and released.

Police said the victim was with friends when he overheard the suspect arguing with two woman thought to be in their late teens or early 20s.

The suspect is white, aged between 20 and 30, 5ft 6ins and slim. He has red hair and was wearing a white t-shirt and blue denim shorts.

Detective Constable Sarah Steven said: “He went over to try and calm the situation, however the man turned on him and struck him in the face leaving a cut.

“He was last seen running off towards the main stage.

“The area was busy at the time of the assault and there were lots of people filming the acts with their mobiles.

“We would ask people to have a look at their footage and see if they have anything taken around the time of the attack that may help us.

“The injured man was out having a great day and to be attacked for trying to help someone is terrible.”

The festival is being staged over two weekends in Glasgow Green with Stereophonics, Liam Gallagher and Arctic Monkeys among the first weekend headliners.

