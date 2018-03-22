‘Massive’ fire breaks out in Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street

Firefighters are battling a ‘massive’ blaze that has broken out in Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow city centre.

Emergency services were called to the scene just after 8am this morning as eyewitnesses described the huge blaze as engulfing the pedestrian thoroughfare as massive.

The blaze is believed to be centred at either Victoria’s Nightclub or the Holland and Barrett shop that sits adjacent to it, around halfway up what is one of the city’s busiest streets.

Nearby commercial buildings have been evacuated as huge plumes of smoke were spotted stretching into the morning sky.

Several fire crews as well as a number of police and other emergency vehicles attended the scene, with the street still closed off to pedestrians and traffic.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue told the Sun: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 8.18am on Thursday, March 22 to reports of a well-developed fire which had taken hold within the roof space of a commercial premises.

“Operations Control mobilised a number of fire engines to Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, where firefighters are currently on the scene working to extinguish the fire.

“Crews have safely evacuated the occupants of several nearby properties.”