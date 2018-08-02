Massive brawl breaks out in Ibrox streets before Rangers game

A fight between what appears to be rival groups of fans has broken out close to Ibrox Stadium.

In a video posted in the lead up to the Europa League qualifier match between Rangers and Croatian side Osijek on Twitter, a resident who was on Paisley Road West wrote: “Massive fight at Ibrox between Rangers fans and who the f*** knows else. Fire, bottles, rocks, and a lot of police on the scene.”

In the video, groups of men can be seen rushing each other and swinging punches. A second video then showed that the violence continued even after police officers rushed to the scene to try to break it up.

A final tweet by the same user read: “The helicopters are out, along with mounted units, bikes, cars and vans. Paisley Road West is in total gridlock. Two to three dozen officers blockading one area out of view.”

Another resident tweeted: “Ibrox is chaotic right now!!! Flares being thrown, people getting kicked in the head - nightmare!”