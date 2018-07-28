Man taken to hospital after daytime gang attack in Glasgow

Detectives are hunting a gang who attacked and injured a man in Glasgow.

The 38-year-old was seriously assaulted by two men and a woman in the Summerston area of the city at around 2.25pm on Thursday.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to a facial injury and later released.

The attack happened near Caldercuilt Road, with police saying that the victim may have had an argument with the group in nearby Drumlaken Street.

The woman was wearing a grey Russell Athletic top but no further description was available.

Detective Constable Paul Corr said: “The motive for this attack is unclear and there is limited information on the suspects so I am appealing for help from the local community.

“This incident occurred in the afternoon so there would have been people around and about.

“Please think back and consider if you saw anything in relation to this incident and please pass your information on to police.”