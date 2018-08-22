Man seriously ill after taking blue tablet he found in Kirkintilloch park

A man is in serious condition in hospital after taking blue tablets he found near a park.

Police were called to a report that a man had become unwell near Merkland Recreation Centre in Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers established he had taken tablets he found lying nearby.

The man was taken to hospital, where medical staff described his condition as serious but stable.

Officers searched the area and found a bag of round blue-coloured tablets which are currently being analysed to establish what they are.

Police warned people not to take any tablets they may pick up and said they could cause “considerable harm”.

Sergeant Saul Gadsden, of Kirkintilloch police office, said: “We are carrying out enquiries into how this bag of tablets was left lying in a public place and how long it was lying there for.

“If ingested, these tablets could cause considerable harm, especially to children.

“There is no safe way to take drugs and at this time I would urge anyone who may have picked up any of these tablets not to take them, or if anyone has taken them then please seek medical advice.

“Although our enquiries are at an early stage, anyone with information that will assist us should contact Kirkintilloch police office through 101.”