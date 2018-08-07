Man killed in Clydebank street disturbance named

Have your say

A man who died following a disturbance in West Dunbartonshire has been named by police.

Dominic Brown, 31, from Cornock Street, Clydebank, was taken to hospital after an incident in the town on Sunday evening but died shortly after arrival.

He was one of two men found seriously injured by the emergency services after police were called to reports of four people being involved in a disturbance in Radnor Street at about 5.45pm.

A 34-year-old man is in a serious but stable condition at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Police Scotland said in a statement: “A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of the 31-year-old man.

“A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder on the 34-year-old man.”

Both are expected to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Tuesday.