Man jailed for stealing toilet roll from MSP’s office

A man has been jailed for stealing toilet roll from a Scottish politician.

Patrick McHardy stole toilet rolls, soap, hand gel and a diffuser bottle from the constituency office of Derek Mackay MSP, the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Constitution.

The 26-year-old stole the items from the politician’s office in Renfrew, near Glasgow, in November.

He was jailed for 90 days at Paisley Sheriff Court yesterday. He is already serving a 12-month jail term imposed in February for stealing a car and leading police on a drunken chase.