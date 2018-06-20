Man in serious condition after stabbing near Bishopbriggs Asda

A man is being treated for stab wounds after he was attacked by a group who smashed the window of the van he was sitting in.

The 30-year-old was in the passenger seat of a grey Vauxhall Combo van in Torrance, near Bishopbriggs in East Dunbartonshire, when a car stopped in front of the vehicle, blocking it in.

A group of men armed with knives got out of the Audi, smashed the passenger window of the van and assaulted the victim in what police said was a targeted attack.

The driver of the van, a 34-year-old man, drove off and stopped at the Asda on Kirkintilloch Road, Bishopbriggs, where an ambulance was called.

The victim was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment to several stab wounds.

Medical staff describe his condition as serious but stable.

READ MORE: Watch: Drone footage shows aftermath of Glasgow School of Art fire

Police are appealing for information after the attack at around 5.20pm on Tuesday in Queens View where it meets Main Street.

Detective Sergeant Craig Warren said: “This was a violent and targeted attack which took place in broad daylight and it is absolutely vital that anyone with information comes forward to assist us in tracing the abhorrent individuals involved.

“We are currently working to establish a motive for the incident and the possibility of links to serious and organised crime will be a consideration, however cannot be confirmed at this time.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Queens View yesterday evening and may have noticed a dark or blue Audi, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

“The movements of the Audi prior to and after the attack are still to be confirmed. I would ask anyone who was in the Torrance area around 5.20pm and may have noticed a vehicle of this description, possibly driving at speed, to come forward.

“This incident will understandably be causing concern among the local community and I would like to reassure people that we believe this to be an isolated incident which was targeted at the victim.”

He said extra patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to local residents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Glasgow CID via 101, quoting incident number 2809 of Tuesday June 19 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.