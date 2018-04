A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a young mother.

The body of Jenniffer Morgan, 33, was found at a property in Alexander Place, Kirkintilloch, East Dunbartonshire, last Wednesday afternoon.

Hugh Baird, 39, was arrested by police and appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday where he was charged with murder.

He made no plea and was remanded in custody with the case continued for further examination.

He is due to make another court appearance next week.