Man in court charged with murder of missing Glasgow woman

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a Glasgow woman who disappeared two months ago.

Julie Reilly, 47, from Shieldhall Road in Govan, was reported missing on February 15 after failing to turn up to several appointments.

Police Scotland confirmed her death on April 23 amid a large-scale investigation.

Andrew Wallace was arrested and appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday charged with murder and attempting to defeat the ends of justice, the Crown Office said.

The 41-year-old, of no fixed address, made no plea and was remanded in custody with the case continued for further examination.

He is due to make a further court appearance next week.