Man hunted over teen sex assault on Scottish farm track

A teenage girl has been subjected to a sexual assault on a farm track in North Lanarkshire.

The 16-year-old was attacked as she made her way home on 7 January on the route off Wishaw Low Road in Cleland.

She was approached by a man between 3:30pm and 4pm who pushed her and subjected her to the sexual assault.

The teenager managed to fend off her attacker before making her way home.

The suspect is described as white, aged between 20 and 30, and slim.

Police said he was wearing a hooded top and light grey tracksuit trousers.

Officers have been carrying out inquiries and reviewing CCTV images to gain more information on the suspect.

Detective Constable Lindsay Kane said: “Despite this being a fairly remote area, it is used a lot by local residents and dog walkers, so it’s possible someone may have seen something and have information which could assist our investigation.

“I would appeal to anyone who uses this route to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

