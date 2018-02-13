Man hospitalised after Dumbarton Road assault

A man was seriously assaulted on Dumbarton Road yesterday with police appealing for information following the incident.

The incident happened on Monday 12 February 2018.

A 50-year-old man was injured at 6.10pm yesterday evening making his way along Dumbarton Road, near to Thornwood Drive Glasgow to catch a bus when he was attacked by a man.

The injured man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is being treated for facial injuries.

The suspect is described as between 22-25 years-old, with fair hair, which was medium length on top and shaved at the sides. He was wearing a black puffa style jacket with a hood.

Police officers are also looking to speak to another man, who is believed to have been in the area at the time, who was wearing grey jogging bottoms and a dark hooded jacket that was grey at the bottom and black at the top.

Detective Sergeant Jane Lawson, Drumchapel CID, said: “We are still to establish the full circumstances surrounding this attack which has left a man with quite a serious facial injury.

“It is vital that we find the person responsible.

“Officers are checking CCTV in the area and making local enquiries, however, are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack or who may have any information that will assist their enquiries.

“The area would no doubt have been busy at this time and we would ask you to think back, where were you around the time of the incident?”

Anyone with information can contact Drumchapel Police Office via 101, quoting incident number 3083 of Monday 12 February 2018. Alternatively you can contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.