Man has Jaguar stolen at knifepoint in ‘terrifying ordeal’

A motorist had his white Jaguar car stolen at knifepoint by a man who flagged him down to ask for help.

The 52-year-old was driving along Flemington Road in Cambuslang, South Lanarkshire, when he was hailed by a man standing beside a silver Ford Focus.

The man claimed to have a puncture and asked for a lift, but then pulled out a knife.

He ordered the man to leave the car and took him to a nearby field where he told him to lie down, before driving off in the Jaguar.

The victim saw a second man driving off in the Ford Focus.

After the suspects had driven away the victim made his way back onto the main road where he came across some cyclists who helped him contact police.

Officers are appealing for information about the incident which happened at around 3pm on Saturday.

The Jaguar was discovered burnt out in Netherhouse Road, Bargeddie, at around 3.30pm that day.

Detective Constable Paul Mooney of Cambuslang CID said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim and it is absolutely vital that we trace the despicable individuals responsible.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Flemington Road around 3pm yesterday, particularly any motorists with dashcams, to please get in touch.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Netherhouse Road yesterday afternoon and may have noticed the cars described above, or two men behaving suspiciously, to come forward.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambuslang CID via 101, quoting incident number 2553 of Saturday August 18, 2018. Alternatively you can call CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”

The first suspect is described as white Scottish with a pale complexion, in his late 20s to early 30s, 5ft8, of heavy build and with short dark hair.

He was wearing a grey hoodie.

The second suspect is described as 5ft 10 and wearing a black hoodie.