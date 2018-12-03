Man falls to death from top floor of Glasgow’s Buchanan Galleries

Have your say

A man has died after falling from the top floor of one of Glasgow’s busiest shopping centres.

The incident happened at Buchanan Galleries about 4:20pm today.

It is understood the man plummeted from from the area at the top of the centre’s elevators.

Police Scotland said the incident was not thought to be suspicious.

The man has not yet been officially identified. He was pronounced dead at the scene by police.

The area has been cordoned off, with a white tent erected at the scene.

The centre has been closed to the public while investigations are carried out.

A police spokesman said officers remained at the scene.