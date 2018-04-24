Man charged over death of missing Glasgow woman Julie Reilly

A man has been arrested and charged over the death of a Glasgow woman who disappeared two months ago.

Julie Reilly, 47, from Shieldhall Road in Govan, was reported missing on February 15 after failing to turn up to several appointments.

Cops have arrested a man over the death of missing Glasgow gran Julie Reilly. Picture: John Devlin

Police Scotland confirmed her death on Monday and said they were treating her disappearance as murder.

A 41-year-old man was arrested earlier on Tuesday and has now been charged. He is due to appear at court on Wednesday

A force spokesman said: “Police Scotland can confirm that a 41-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Julie Reilly, who was reported missing on Thursday 15 February 2018.

“The man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Wednesday. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”