Man attacked by knife gang in Govan area of Glasgow

A man was treated in hospital after being attacked by a gang with a knife in Glasgow.

The 53-year-old was walking in Govan Road near to Broomloan Road at around 12.30am on Friday after a night out when he was attacked by up to five men.

Police said one of them was carrying a knife and the victim suffered a cut to his head.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he was treated and has since been released.

Officers said there was a disturbance in the area earlier in the night, but they do not know why the 53-year-old was targeted.

The only description of the attackers is that they are believed to be in their 20s.

Detective Sergeant Nick Gribben said: “The man had been out for the night and was heading to meet up with his brother when he was attacked by the group.

“At this time we have no indication as to why he was targeted and we know already from our house to house enquiries that there was a disturbance in the street, so we would appeal to anyone who was either in the area and saw what happened or who has any information that will assist our investigation to come forward.

“At the moment the only description of the attackers was that they were maybe in their 20s.”