A man has been arrested by armed police for allegedly holding an imitation firearm in Glasgow.

No shots were fired in the incident which is said to have happened on Thursday in Helen Street, Govan, around 9.20pm.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “It is believed to be an imitation firearm.

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with incident.

“He is expected to appear at court on Monday.”