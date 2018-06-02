Man arrested after fatal hit and run in Rutherglen

Police have arrested and charged a man after the death of a Steven Campbell in an early morning hit-and-run incident.

A 33 year old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a 27 year old man in Rutherglen on Saturday 2 June 2018.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are continuing to appeal for information, in particular, any information regarding the white transit van.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact officers at Coatbridge Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 0487 of 2 June 2018.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.