Man arrested after climbing speaker at TRNSMT festival

A man has been arrested after he climbed a speaker stack at TRNSMT festival during a performance by Liam Gallagher.

The 34-year-old was charged with breach of the peace following the incident on Saturday.

He was one of six people to be arrested on the second day of the event being held at Glasgow Green.

Police said a further 33 people were reported for alleged drugs offences.

It is understood the majority of those were caught as they were searched upon trying to enter the festival venue.

Three of the arrests were for public order offences, two for possession of flares and one for being in the possession of a weapon, the force said.

It came after eight people were arrested for minor public order offences and 34 were reported for alleged drug offences on the first day of the festival on Friday.

Arctic Monkeys will headline the event on Sunday, bringing its first three-day stint to a close.

TRNSMT continues on July 6 and July 8 with performances from Queen and Adam Lambert and The Killers.