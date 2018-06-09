Major delays after crash causes lane closures on M8

Have your say

Journey times are expected to be significantly longer on one of Scotland’s busiest stretches of road after a motorcycle crash on the M8 led to several lane closures.

Traffic is still at a virtual standstill as emergency service, including police and ambulance vehicles, rushed to the scene of the incident, which Traffic Scotland confirmed involved a motorcycle.

The collision took place earlier this afternoon between Junction 14 Fruitmarket and Junction 15 at Townhead.

Lanes 1, 2, and three remained closed to traffic for over an hour, resulting in a buildup of traffic from the nearby Junction 15 Provan.

Those lanes have since been reopened but the knock on effect could continue well into the evening with those travelling being urged to plan ahead before making journeys.

Traffic Scotland tweeted: “Traffic still crawling with residual traffic from the #M8 #J13 Provan and backing onto the #M80 S/B #J1 Provan.”

Delays are expected across much of Scotland as the country prepares for forecasted thunderstorms and heavy rain.