Liam Gallagher hails ‘biblical’ Glasgow crowd after SSE Hydro concert

Have your say

Liam Gallagher paid tribute to the “biblical” crowd at his Glasgow show last night despite reports of flares being launched inside the venue.

Thousands of music fans flocked to Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Monday night for the former Oasis frontman’s latest solo date in Scotland.

After the gig the musician tweeted: “There’s only 1 Glasgow city you lot are biblical I f*****g adore every single 1 of you never change as you were LG x”

READ MORE: Liam Gallagher to headline Glasgow’s TRNSMT festival

But things got heated when revellers began to launch flares inside the event hall.

Once concert-goer, @paulakelly_x wrote on Twitter: “Canny believe @liamgallagher wasn’t 2 minutes on the stage and 3 flares went off!”

Gallagher will to return to Glasgow next summer for the city’s TRNSMT festival.

The singer will top the bill on Saturday, June 30 on the first of two weekends the event will run on Glasgow Green. Fellow British stars Courteeners, Wolf Alice and J Hus will also be appearing on the same day, promoters DF Concerts have confirmed.