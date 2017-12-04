Keane’s Tom Chaplin busks in Glasgow for The Big Issue

Have your say

British musician Tom Chaplin took to the streets of Glasgow to busk in aid of The Big Issue.

The lead singer of Keane performed on the corner of Buchanan Street and Gordon Street, including the group’s hit Somewhere Only We Know.

Chaplin took to the streets of London and Birmingham over the weekend before heading to Glasgow where he was welcomed by crowds in the city centre.

The singer has recently released his new album, Twelve Tales of Christmas.