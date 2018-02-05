Justin Timberlake to bring Man Of The Woods tour to Glasgow

Have your say

Justin Timberlake has announced he will bring his Man Of The Woods tour to Glasgow as part of a UK tour.

The former N Sync star will tour the UK for the first time in four years with stops in Glasgow, Birmingham, Manchester and London.

He will play the SSE Hydro on 5 July.

Tickets for the Glasgow event will go on sale this month.

Timberlake will kick off the European leg of his tour in Paris on 22 June and will make stops in Amsterdam, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Berlin.

The singer performed the half-time show at Super Bowl LII where he treated the crowd to hits including SexyBack, Mirrors and Rock Your Body, as well as a cover of the Prince song I Would Die 4 U with a projected image of the late star over his head.

His fourth studio album, Man Of The Woods, was released on Friday.