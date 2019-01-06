Investigation under way after body found near M80 in Glasgow

An investigation is under way after a body was discovered under a bridge on one of the country’s busiest motorways.

The body was found under a bridge near the M80 motorway between junctions 1 and 2 at around 9.10 this morning.

The grim discovery was made by a member of the public who reported it to police.

A police cordon has been erected with lane one of the M80 northbound closed while officers carry out their investigations.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 9.10am on Sunday 6 January 2019, officers were called to a report of a body found under a bridge on the M80 northbound near junction one.

“Officers are currently at the scene and restrictions are in place on the carriageway.”

The M80 is one of Scotland’s busiest and links Glasgow with Stirling.