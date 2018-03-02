Ibrox murder victim in another fight before being killed

A murder victim had allegedly been in another altercation before he was killed.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into the death of James Watt, who was was found dead in his flat on Copland Quadrant in Glasgow’s Ibrox district last Friday

The 40-year-old had been in Brighton Place about 1pm.

Police said he was involved in another altercation with a man on Clynder Street before then.

Detective Chief Inspector Suzanne Chow said: “We are grateful for the information we have received regarding James’ movements. However, we believe there is still information out there which could assist us in our investigation.

“It’s possible people think we have everything we need, but that is not the case and I’m appealing to members of the local community to get in touch with us.

“Don’t dismiss what you know as insignificant, let us be the judge of that and please do pass the details on.

“Your information could be the vital link we need to find whoever is responsible for this murder.”

Officers continue to examine CCTV footage from the surrounding areas for information that could assist enquiries.

Police appealed for a man who was seen with the murder victim to contact them.

However, the man has yet to come forward and detectives are urging him to contact them.

He is described as white, 5ft 8’ to 5ft 9’, aged 25 to 34, clean shaven with short dirty fair hair.

He was wearing a Pringle-style long-sleeved jumper, which was light blue or grey in colour with diamonds on the front and dark coloured trousers.

Officers asked anyone with information is asked to call the major investigation team at Osprey House via 101, quoting incident number 4468 of Friday, February 23 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

