Ibrox brawl: Two in hospital as fans fight ahead of Rangers’ Europa League game

Two men remain in hospital after being stabbed amid a mass brawl ahead of Rangers’ Europa League clash with Croatian side Osijek.

Police Scotland said the “large-scale disturbance” in the Govan area of Glasgow resulted in the two men, aged 24 and 40, being wounded.

They were taken from the scene, a short distance from the club’s Ibrox Stadium, to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment.

The patients have been described as stable.

Police and ambulance crews could be seen after the match, which Rangers drew but progressed on aggregate, had finished.

Footage on social media appeared to show fights between some fans of the two clubs ahead of the second qualifying round, second-leg tie.

Film uploaded to Twitter appeared to show one supporter being kicked about the body while lying prone in the road, while another was seen running around holding a flare.

Read more: Two men stabbed as mass brawl breaks out in Ibrox streets before Rangers game

Police officers including those on horseback could be seen lining Paisley Road West and Edmiston Drive on the approach to the stadium.

Witness Marianne Chirray wrote on Twitter: “Ibrox is chaotic right now!!! Flares being thrown, people getting kicked in the head - nightmare!”

Detective Inspector Steven Wallace said: “This type of violent behaviour will not be tolerated and it is absolutely vital anyone with information that could assist with our investigation comes forward.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed a disturbance, particularly anyone with mobile phone or dash-cam footage, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read more: Police target £4.6m benefit fraud in Glasgow

